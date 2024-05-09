Douglas Dale Moore, Sr., 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 2, 2024 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. His passing was at home surrounded by his family.

Doug was born in Hamburg, IA, on March 15, 1943 to Max Victor Moore and Gladys Reynolds Moore. Doug went to work at Interstate Nurseries in Hamburg, IA, at the age of seven digging weeds for 35¢ an hour to buy his school clothes. At the age of 11, he stocked shelves at Piggly Wiggly in Alliance, NE, and didn’t retire from working in various places until his 80th birthday.

Following graduation at Hamburg High School in 1961, Doug enlisted in the Army, serving at Schofield Barracks in the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii. He met and married Susan Hill in Waianae, HI on April 14, 1964, and they recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

While in Hawaii, he served in the military police, and was a member of the General’s Honor Guard at the Punch Bowl where he honored the fallen. He also trained soldiers heading to Vietnam in the art of rappelling. Doug and Susan returned to the mainland living in Hamburg, Sidney, New Market and Gravity, IA. Doug worked for AVCO Finance in Clarinda, IA, but had a dream of farming all his life. He enrolled at Creston Community College, earning a 2-year farm management degree on the GI Bill in 1973.

He sold his car, bought $1,500 worth of old machinery, and with the help of friends and the grace of God, bought a farm in Gravity. He farmed until 1984, raising hogs, beef and dairy cows, crops, and five wonderful kids.

Doug built Circle grain bins for Keith O’Dell. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer of Taylor County in the early 1970s; became president of the Brown Swiss Association; and had a lifetime membership in the National Dairy Shrine and Brown Swiss Cattle Breeders Association.

In 1984, Doug accepted a job at Northwest Missouri State University as farm manager where he was voted “Most Supportive Non-Faculty” by NWMSU Ag Club in 1997. He was at Northwest for 20 years and was proud to have helped with the building of the new dairy facility. After retiring as farm manager, he joined the NWMSU Grounds Crew where he worked seven more years.

In 2011, Doug and Susan moved to Platte City to be near a new grandchild. Doug took a “retirement job” at KCI driving cars for Budget Car Rental; a job he loved, making many new friends before retiring on his 80th birthday in 2023.

Doug and Susan were members of Gravity Christian Church where they raised their children. They later attended Countryside Christian Church and Barnard Christian Church.

Services will be held at 10 am, Saturday, May 11 at the Hoover Christian Church near Platte City.

Graveside services will be at 2:30 pm in the Washington Cemetery, Gravity, with visitation following at Cummings Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to NWMSU Micro Creamery c/o NWMSU Foundation or Washington Cemetery Association, Gravity.

Doug shared the joy of hunting, fishing, woodworking and gardening with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. Doug was dearly loved by his family. He will be remembered by all for his fun and ornery spirit.

