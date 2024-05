The Nodaway Community Theater Company is holding auditions for “The Curious Savage” from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Friday, May 10 and 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, May 11 at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third Street, Maryville.

The auditions are for adult actors from the early 20s to the 70s. There are six female and five male parts.