Registration for the fall youth baseball league with the Maryville Parks and Recreation department is open now until August 11.

A coaches meeting will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, August 17 at the MCC, with the league officially starting August 20.

There will be two age divisions, 7-10 age group and the 11-13 age group. All games will be played at Donaldson Westside Park on Sunday afternoons.

There is a registration fee of $250 a team, and there must be at least six teams per division to have a league.