On Saturday, May 11, the Nodaway County Courthouse square in Downtown Maryville will come alive with a celebration of community, creativity and culture.

Two exciting events, Spring into Fun and Art, Rhythm & Brews, promise a day filled with family-friendly activities, live music, delectable bites and a showcase of local talent and craftsmanship.

Kicking off the festivities is Spring into Fun, a free event from 2 to 8 pm, marking the 2024 launch of the Downtown Maryville Market. Visitors can immerse themselves in a bustling market with over 50 booths, enjoying a diverse range of homemade and homegrown products from local vendors. Additionally, attendees can partake in games, enjoy live music performances, and delight in the downtown atmosphere.

Following the daytime festivities, the excitement continues with Art, Rhythm & Brews from 6 to 9 pm. This ticketed event, priced at $30, in advance and $40, at the gate, offers an evening of local brews, bites from area eateries and the unveiling of new sculptures adorning the historic courthouse square.

“When planning these events, it only made sense to piggyback them to create more of a festival feeling in the downtown. Spring into Fun and Art, Rhythm & Brews celebrates our local growers, artisans, brewers and dining, and the joy of coming together as a community. We invite everyone to join us for a day of fun, art, music and delicious flavors that reflect the heart and soul of Maryville,” said Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit downtownmaryvillemo.com or contact Davison at ddavison@maryville.org or 660.562.8001 ext. 3703.

Downtown Maryville was established in 2015 as the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, a community-driven, non-profit organization that focuses on the preservation, promotion, revitalization and enrichment of the economic landscape. Downtown Maryville utilizes the elements of the Main Street Four-Point Approach, which is economic vitality, promotion, organization and design, as a downtown management strategy to create an organization that is a revitalization leader in the community.