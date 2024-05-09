Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 5/2/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Snyder & Associates; invoice to Continental Fire Sprinkler Company.

Accounts Payable: #084270

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Consumer Oil Company for tires; to M. Trimble for supply reimbursement; Sheriff to Beemer’s Muffler for vehicle repair; to 911 Custom for vehicle parts/install; to Chicago Motors, Inc for used vehicle purchase.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s report for April 2024; Training certificate for Lisa James, recorder of deeds; Polk Township Financial Statement.

Road and Bridge – Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, discussed a bid request for H-Pile. An advertisement has been put together with all sealed bids to be turned in to the office of the county clerk no later than at 11 am, May 28, 2024. All sealed bids will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Rex Wallace, assessor, spoke with the commission regarding a landowner’s request for appraised value. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Engle.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include January and February.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Austin Hann presented the commission with a requisition for vehicle purchase. Hann discussed issues they have had with getting quotes for new or used vehicles. A requisition was approved for a used 2020 Chevy Tahoe for $33,795 including shipping. Hann will also be pricing a new vehicle.

Andy Abbott from MTE, stopped in to give an update on the WiFi issue at the Courthouse.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Road #316 for low water crossing, Road #90 and Rod #311 for a cement box culvert all in Nodaway Township. In Union Township, Road #251.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Jenkins discussed the VOCA grant and gave an update on the discussion with Bridget Kenny regarding the Opioid Funds.

Walk reported updates on progress for the jail maintenance grant.

The commission confirmed attendance at the next regional commissioner’s meeting to be held June 20 in Linn County.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 5/9/2024.