Carolyn Maxine Jensen Meyer, 71, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born May 4, 1950, in Maryville, to Marvin and Gertrude Schwebach Jensen. She was a 1968 graduate of Stanberry High School.

On May 8, 1970, she married Greg L. Meyer in Stanberry.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 1 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm Monday, May 31 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary from 6 to 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 South Depot Street, Maryville, MO 64468.

