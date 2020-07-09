Billie Jo Seipel, 60, Maryville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born September 16, 1959, in Maryville, to Paul E. and Virginia M. Muller Seipel. She attended high school in Maryville.

Ms. Seipel was a CNA and had worked for Maryville Living Center.

Services were Tuesday, July 7 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont.

Memorials may be made in care of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Condolences may be left at pricefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.