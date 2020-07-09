Gary Antone “Tony” Buyas, 71, Maryville, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born April 29, 1949, in Portland, OR, to Antone and Juanita Beck Buyas. He attended high school in Maryville.

Mr. Buyas served in the United States Air Force. He was a self-employed truck driver and had also driven for Eric Zimmerman.

Mr. Buyas’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10 am, Monday, July 13 at Price Funeral Home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

