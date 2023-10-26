William Donald “Bill” Whited, 82, Maryville died Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born September 13, 1941, in Clarinda, IA, to Donald P. and Bonnie L. Whited. He graduated from Tarkio High School in 1959 and graduated from Tarkio College in 1963 with a bachelor of science degree in education, mathematics, and science.

On December 1, 1961, he married Barbara E. Jones from Fairfax. He married Jeanette Solheim on February 5, 1982.

Mr. Whited had worked closely with his father as a heavy equipment operator for Whited & Sons and assisted throughout his life with the family farm. He taught mathematics at Essex High School in Essex, IA from 1963 to 1970, then changed his career path to the banking industry. He worked at the Bank of Emerson, Emerson, IA; Elm Creek, NE; First Midwest Bank, Maryville; Bank of Craig; and Citizens Bank & Trust, Rock Port, where he retired in 2007.

During his business life, he was an active member of the Maryville Rotary Club, the Hospital Foundation Board, and served as long-time treasurer of Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church for which has been a member since 1982.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 25 at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville. Interment was in Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Memorials may be made to Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at minterfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.