Rueford Roosevelt Kennedy, 91, died Monday, October 23, 2023, at a Carthage nursing home.

He was born June 22, 1932, in North Carolina to Coy and Ora Belle Tyndell Kennedy. He was raised on a tobacco farm

He enlisted in the Army when he turned 18, and was stationed at Fort Leavenworth, KS.

Mr. Kennedy moved to Maryville in 2007 and opened Little Toys For Old Boys scooter shop on South Main. He retired in 2018.

Burial will be in Joplin at a later date. Celebration of life will be in Maryville.