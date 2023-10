Memory Café will be at 10 to 11:15 am, Friday, October 27 in the Gathering Space at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

The dementia caregiver support group is sponsored by and in collaboration with Mosaic Life Care Hospice, Oak Pointe and NW Missouri Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, call 816.676.8706. No reservation is necessary.