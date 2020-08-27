Dick Greeley

Richard E. “Dick” Greeley, 94, Maryville, died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born August 17, 1926, in Burlington Jct., to David B. and Grace L. Brown Greeley. He attended the Hagey country school and Quitman schools.

Services were held Wednesday, August 26 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.