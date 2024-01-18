Alyce Jane Cronin, 88, Maryville, formerly of Hastings, and York, NE, died Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

She was born May 23, 1935, in York, to Clifford L. and Nelle Alecock Steven. She graduated from York High School and received her BS in music from the University of Nebraska.

On July 22, 1961, she married Richard Levi Cronin in York. He preceded her in death April 9, 2019, after 57 years of marriage.

Mrs. Cronin sold Avon products, taught piano lessons, and worked in the cafeteria at the York High School.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Maryville, and the Alpha Omicron Phi sorority.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Monday. January 22 at the First Presbyterian Church. The burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends at the church for one prior to the service.

Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.