William Roger “Bill” Parsons, 76, Maryville, formerly of Harrisonville, died Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital – St. Joseph.

He was born February 15, 1946, in Harrisonville, and was adopted by Marion H. “Tom” and Nina Rogers Parsons. He was educated in the Harrisonville public school system and attended Central Missouri State University, Warrensburg.

In 1967, Mr. Parsons joined Lee’s Summit Police Department. He later served as the undersheriff and first jail administrator for Cass County and as the chief of police in Archie. He honorably served the law enforcement profession and the members of his community for over 21 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son, Tye and Vanessa Parsons, Maryville; daughter, Amanda Coleman, Fort Scott, KS; grandchildren, Simon and Ellie Parsons, Daryia Coleman Coffer, Morigan Coleman and Drake Coleman.

Memorials may be made to the Harrisonville First Baptist Church Nursery or to Maryville Young Players.

Arrangements are under the direction of Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville.