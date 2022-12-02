Florence “Bert” R. Meyer, 91, St. Joseph, died Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Diversicare.

She was born on April 10, 1931 in Fairfax to the late William Lamont and Edith Wilson.

Mrs. Meyer was a devoted member of the St. Francis Xavier Church.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, Friday, December 2 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Mass to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton Bowman Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

