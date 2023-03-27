Beverly Ann Giesken, 85, Maryville, died Monday, March 20, 2023.

She was born July 23, 1937, in Hopkins, to Marvin “Dennis” and Pauline Blake Florea. She graduated from Hopkins High School in 1955 and was a lifelong resident of northwest Missouri.

She was in production at Eveready in Maryville for 19 years and had previously delivered the St. Joe NewsPress in the area for 16 years.

On October 14, 2000, she married Donald E. Giesken. He preceded her in death in 2013.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, March 23 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. The burial was in the Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City, Attn: Mike Jeffries, 2502 Cherry St., Kansas City, MO 64108.

