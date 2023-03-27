Ronnie Eugene Hagey, 63, Burlington Jct., died Thursday, March 16, 2023, near Northboro, IA.

He was born March 17, 1959, in Maryville, to Bobby Gene Hagey and Doris Dalbey Hagey. He attended West Nodaway schools, graduating from West Nodaway High School in 1977.

On June 8, 1985, he married Angela Wilmes at St. Gregory Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mr. Hagey was a lifelong farmer.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am, Saturday, March 25 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Burlington Jct, with Father Dominic Duc Nguyen and Father Peter Ulrich officiating. Family and parish Rosary will be held at 4 pm, Friday, March 24 and visitation with the family following from 5 to 7 pm, at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials may be directed to the Ronnie Hagey memorial.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda.