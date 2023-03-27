Curtis Lee Finney, 61, St. Peters, died Monday, March 6, 2023.

He was born in 1961, in Maryville, to Francis DeWitt and Barbara Joan Finney.

Mr. Finney worked as an aircraft mechanic for TWA/American Airlines for the majority of his career.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 pm, Saturday, April 8 at 370 Lakeside Sunset Pavilion, 1000 Lakeside Park Drive, St. Peters. Formal celebration begins at 5 pm. This is an outdoor event, please dress appropriately. Food and drinks provided.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center in St. Charles.