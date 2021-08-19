Betty Ruth Wester, 86, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

She was born October 9, 1934, in Hamburg, IA, to W.A. “Bill” Brinegar and Gladys Lenor Geyer Brinegar. She graduated from Tarkio High School in 1953.

On June 7, 1953, she married Gene W. Wester at the Tarkio United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Monday, August 23 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Home Cemetery, Tarkio. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, Sunday, August 22 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Laura Street Baptist Church music department, or to The Blind Association.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

