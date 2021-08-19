Charles H. “Charlie” Kay, Jr., 70, Maryville, died Friday, August 13, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 16, 1951, in Elma, WA, to Charles H. and Virginia A. Melbourne Kay, Sr.

Mr. Kay served in the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He worked for Ace Hardware for many years while living in Arizona and as a roofer while living in Maryville.

Mr. Kay’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A private inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.