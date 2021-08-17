Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/10/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79064-79093.

Walk reported to the commission that he had attended the Hughes Township board meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the open trustee seat.

At 8:12, Burns made a motion to go into closed session for personnel. All were in favor. At 9:51, Burns made a motion to go back into open session. All were in favor.

A call was taken from a citizen with a concern regarding Highway 71 North. She was referred to MoDOT maintenance.

Sheriff Randy Strong and Lieutenant Scott Wedlock reported back to the commission on the most recent meeting for FFY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF.) Strong asked the commission for permission to utilize space within the county Administration Center. Provided the grant goes through, permission was given.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A discussion with Patton, Strong and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer regarding the use of American Recovery Plan Act funds for employee pay. A decision was made as follows:

• If an employee tests positive for COVID, they will be paid through ARPA funds up to 80 hours in a fiscal year

• Must provide written proof of positive case from a doctor, clinic, hospital or medical facility to direct supervisor

• If an employee is a trace contact with no symptoms, the county will follow the CDC recommendation and ask that they work and recommend wearing a mask for the suggested 10-14 day period. If at any time, they show symptoms, they should not come to work, get tested and follow accordingly.

• If an employee is a trace contact with symptoms, the county asks that the employee get tested. A positive case will be paid (with written proof of positive test for COVID) will be paid through ARPA funds, up to 80 hours. A negative case will return to work with the recommendation of wearing a mask.

• If an employee chooses to stay home to quarantine, but has not tested positive, they can use their own available sick leave, but must show proof of contract tracing, to their supervisor, from county health.

• If an employee chooses to quarantine, but does not have ample sick leave, they will be taking leave without pay.

• If an employee chooses to quarantine, but does not show documentation, they will be taking leave without pay.

This information will be shared with all county officeholders, Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor and Tammy Carter, human resources director.

Concerned citizens of Atchison Township stopped in with questions regarding the decibel levels of the Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project windmills. The commission plans to call Tenaska to ask questions.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/17/2021.