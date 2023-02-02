Betty Jean Pierson, 88, Maryville, died Sunday, January 29, 2023.

She was born October 19, 1934, in Maryville, to Harry Lee and Ruby Branson Wallace. She lived her entire life in the area.

On November 11, 1951, she married Wayne H. Pierson in Maryville.

Mrs. Pierson had worked in retail at Places, Donut Shop, and Gaugh Drug. She retired after many years from J.C. Penney’s, all in Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Tuesday, February 7 at the Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. The burial will be in the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Three Oaks Hospice/St. Joseph. To give, visit threeoakshospice.com.

