Ethel Anne “Edee” Hageman, 86, Maryville, died Thursday January 26, 2023, at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, Kansas City.

She was born November 4, 1936, in Riley, KS, to James Winfred and Edna Anderson White. She was a 1954 graduate of Riley Rural High School.

On April 18, 1959, she married Charles Lee Hageman at the United Methodist Church in Riley. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2016, after 57 years of marriage.

In 1997, she retired after working for 20 years as a legal secretary for Charles R. Bell, attorney-at-law in Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, March 4 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The inurnment will be later in 2023 at the Riley Cemetery, Riley, KS.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

