Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, died Monday, January 23, 2023.

She was born January 21, 2010, to Isaiah and Lindsey Bragg in Independence.

Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 4 at Timothy Lutheran Church in Blue Springs. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 am.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Liggett Trail Educational Center in Blue Springs.

