Bessie Caroline Hainline, 90, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born September 5, 1930, in Blanchard, IA, to Albert and Bessie Leona Kerns.

Ms. Hainline worked as an LPN at St. Francis Hospital for 20 years before retiring in 1992.

Services were Wednesday, March 24 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Elmo Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials can be made in care of Mosaic Hospice of Maryville or Special Olympics.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home.