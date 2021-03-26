William A. “Bill” Linebaugh, 93, Pickering, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

He was born March 17, 1928, in Clearmont, to William J. and Clara M. Snyder Linebaugh. He graduated from Pickering High School in 1945. He was a farmer and custodian for 20 years at the Pickering school.

On March 18, 1948, he married Wilma Jean Hinton in Hopkins. She preceded him in death October 8, 2020.

Graveside services were Wednesday, March 24 at White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials may be made to the Pickering Community Center.

