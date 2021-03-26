Hayden Scott Niendick, infant son of Brandon James and Emily Ann Cordell Niendick, Wellington, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit.

He was born March 18, 2021, in Lee’s Summit.

A private family service will be held at the St. Luke Evangelical Free Church in Wellington. Interment will follow in the St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Hayden Scott Niendick Memorial in care of Brandon Niendick. Memorials may be mailed to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. Second St., Odessa, MO, 64076.

