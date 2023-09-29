Karen Kay Collins Forshey, 74, Maryville, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at her home in Maryville.

She was born February 2, 1949, in Maryville, to HD and Dorothy Collins. She grew up in Parnell, and graduated from high school in Ravenwood.

Mrs. Forshey moved to Kansas City where she spent most of her adult life. Following her retirement, she moved back to the area.

At her request, there will be no visitation or service. Private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Parnell.

Memorials can be sent to Rose Hill Cemetery for the care and upkeep of the grounds.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.