Ben F. Espey, 68, Barnard, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 16, 1953, in Maryville, to Richard “Dick” and Lena Mae Cross Espey.

He graduated from Maryville High School in 1971.

On August 9, 1974, he married Sharon Kay Kiser.

Funeral services were Saturday, November 27 at Bram Funeral Home. Mr. Espey’s body was cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home. Burial will be later in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.