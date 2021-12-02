The Nixa Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 1538 N Old Castle Rd, Nixa at 3:00 PM on 12/01/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Jerry Cecil Hasty, a white male, age 78, hgt 6’2″, 180 lbs, gray hair, brown eyes, wearing a white t-shirt, maroon checkered buttoned shirt, and jeans.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia

Vehicle Information: Black 2017 Toyota Camry bearing MO, JCHTKH last seen at 1538 N Old Castle Rd

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident: The subject left his living facility after an argument with his wife, during which he stated he wanted to return to Nebraska City, NE, where he was raised.

Anyone seeing the missing person or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Nixa Police Department at 417-942-9946.