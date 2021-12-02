Marilyn Jermain, 75, Conception Jct., died Saturday, November 27, 2021.

She was born October 15, 1946, to Paul and Magdalene Schieber. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University for two years.

On April 8, 1967, she married Ray Jermain. They lived in Conception Jct. all of their 54 years of married life.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, December 1 at St. Columba Church. Burial was at St. Columba Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.