Northwest Missouri State University’s annual Homecoming celebration returns as “Bearcats Remember When,” October 22 through 30, with activities and events planned for students, employees, alumni and friends of the university.

The celebration begins Friday, October 22, with the hanging of the banners at the JW Jones Student Union and concludes Saturday, October 30, with the Homecoming football game. Highlights include the Homecoming parade, Bell of ’48 ringing, Variety Show, International Flag Raising Ceremony and the Golden Years Reunion for the Classes of 1970 and 1971.

Details about all Homecoming activities, including participant entry forms, are available at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/ homecoming, or by contacting 660.562.1226 or homecmg@nwmissouri.edu. All entry fees are due at 5 pm, Friday, October 22.

Northwest’s 2021 Homecoming Executive Board consists of Rylie Goeders, a senior business management and marketing major from Story City, IA; Bailee Urban, a senior therapeutic recreation major with a minor in Spanish from Elkhorn, NE; Rebecca Danforth, a sophomore applied health exercise science major from Kansas City; and Amberlea Auffert, a marketing, business management and management information systems with an emphasis in web development major from Maryville.