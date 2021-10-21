Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/14/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79390-79424.

Approved: Assessor quarterly reimbursement for July – September 2021; Adds and abates for July, August and September 2021; Form 4379A for collector/treasurer;

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Bryan’s Auto & Diesel for semi tires; to The Railroad Yard for purchase of rail car as a sole provider; to Primrose Oil Company for supplies; to Fastenal for supplies; to Taylor Concrete Plumbing for concrete for Bridge #956; sheriff to Axon Enterprises, Inc. for equipment; to Security Transport Services for inmate transportation; commission to Border States Electric for building maintenance.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission for Evergy Metro, Inc..

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, stated that the concrete had been poured for Bridge #956 and talked of other projects the crew will be working on.

The commission discussed the Charger that will be for sale at the county auction. The Charger has a starter issue and will need to be replaced. The commission has opted to sell as is. The auction has been set at 5 pm, November 4, in the parking lot at the corner of Fifth and Vine, next to the county jail building, with Rex Wallace, assessor, conducting the auction. An advertisement will be posted and information can be found on the county website.

Sheriff Randy Strong met with the commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, regarding the recent Crimes Against Children/Sex Crimes (CAC) COVID-19 funding grant received by the sheriff’s department. Strong introduced Jackie Cochenour as the director of the grant and turned the floor over to her. Cochenour discussed plans for the building space they will be occupying within the Administration Center and the services they expect to conduct under the grant. The grant will cover the fourth circuit for services. Cochenour discussed plans she is working on for future funding and donations that have been explored. The funding allows for a full-time employee as well as two part-time employees or another full-time employee. Cochenour discussed the accreditation process that she will be working towards. A call was put in to Smith Contracting to discuss the building space remodel. Smith will have a spec worked up to allow the commissioners to put the project out for bid.

The air conditioning unit is not working in the commissioner’s office. A call was put in to Geist Heating and Cooling. The door to the prosecuting attorney’s office is not shutting correctly and a new vent is needed in his office. Judge Roger Prokes called in to let the commission know that locks to his office were acting up. Prokes let the commission know that he would place a call to Precision Lock to have it looked at. Calls were put in to Todd Tobin and Carpet Plus Bargain Barn about names of people to install carpet into the office that Prokes will be vacating. An update was given by Tammy Carter on the start up of the boiler at the Courthouse. IHP came on Friday, October 15, but needed to order parts and will return when they are received.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called to let the commission know that the contractor for the BRO-B074(62) bridge is going to be able to go ahead and start the project due to another project getting canceled. They are expecting a December 5 start date.

Kevin Bell, representative of Foley Equipment, stopped in with documents he needed to sign for Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation for the 2021 Compact Track Loader 299D3 trade in.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, stopped in to speak with the commission about changes in personnel for his office.

Jenkins discussed ideas for promoting Nodaway County businesses to help bring more business their way that are still recovering from business losses due to COVID with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The commission reviewed the audit draft. Supporting documents were prepared and signed to send back to McBride, Lock and Associates, who conducted the audit.

Engle and Walk inspected Road #861 in Hughes Township.

Philip Auffert, trustee of Independence Township stopped in to inquire on CART rock for Independence Township.

Calls were put in to Atchison Township, Hughes Township, Lincoln Township and White Cloud Trustees to inquire about the status of CART rock deliveries.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/21/2021.