Marvin Lee Sanders, 74, Quitman, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at a hospital in Omaha, NE.

He was born February 8, 1947, in Clarinda, IA, to William Luther and Mima Deloris Matheny Sanders. He lived most of his life in Quitman and had spent 15 years in West Plains.

On February 9, 1997, he married Linda DiAnn Brodrick in Quitman.

Funeral services were held Saturday, October 16 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Quitman Cemetery, Quitman.

