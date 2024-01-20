Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of articles about a relatively new concept of coaching methods.

By Morgan Guyer

Maryville High School Track and Cross Country Coach Rodney Bade has found success in his position over the past few years. Both of his girls and boys programs have been mainstays in the postseason in Class 3.

The cross country teams are coming off of impressive showings at the Class 3 State Championships in Columbia in November 2023. The boys team finished in ninth, while the girls finished in 12th. The boys had two runners finish in the top 20 as well.

With track season fast approaching, Bade is looking forward to implementing some of the new training and knowledge he received when the Maryville R-II coaching staff met with the 3D Institute National Director of Professional Development Mitch Hull in December.

“The 3D coaching professional development has been an overall positive experience. 3D coaching principles are not earth-shattering concepts, they are simple, straight-forward principles that are often forgotten,” Bade said. “Coaches often get caught up in the X’s and O’s, strategy, wins and losses and are busy with managerial tasks. 3D coaching has helped us coaches slow down and reflect on the bigger picture, why we really coach.”

With running sports like track and cross country, being physically fit is essential, but the mental side is just as important. With the focus of body, mind and spirit that the 3D coaching framework is based on, those sports are perfect for some of the recent training he has received.

Both track teams will be looking for more success come spring. Last year, the girls and boys had multiple top 10 finishes in individual and team events at the Class 3 State Championship on May 26-27.