The Behavioral Sciences Association at Northwest Missouri State University is accepting art submissions for “I Will Listen,” an annual event geared toward raising awareness of mental illnesses while promoting mental health and well-being.

The deadline to submit art is 3 pm, Monday, February 12. Artwork may be submitted at the front desk of Colden Hall’s second floor west wing. All artwork must include a title, the artist’s name and the school or community association.

Art media being considered for entry includes drawings, paintings, sculpture, collage, music, poetry, comic strips, sewing, quilting, photography, short stories, mixed media and dance. Prizes for first, second and third place winners will be awarded for each submission category.

“I Will Listen” is to be 1 to 7 pm, Thursday, March 28, in the JW Jones Student Union Boardroom. It is free and open to the public.

In addition to viewing the art exhibit, attendees may participate in a paint-and-sip activity, which costs $10 for materials. The event also will feature speakers and exercise rooms with yoga and circuit training sessions.

All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The Behavioral Sciences Association has a goal of raising $500.

“We hope that people see the artwork, listen to our speakers, participate in our exercise rooms and grow a greater appreciation for expression and resources that aid mental wellness,” said Sada Irving, the president of the Behavioral Science Association and a junior psychology major from Elsberry. “We hope people gain a sense of advocacy for individuals and families who are affected by mental illness and see the normalcy and significance of taking care of their mental well-being.”

For more information about “I Will Listen,” contact Irving at S543952@nwmissouri.edu.