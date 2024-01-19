Repairs have now been made to the capex building filtration system which allows for the increased production of water to meet demand. The City of Maryville is requesting that all users of the system continue to implement voluntary water conservation efforts through the weekend to assist the plant as it returns to normal production levels.

Section 700.050 (C)(2) Voluntary Water Conservation Plan of the Municipal Code of Maryville applies to all users of the system. This includes all who receive water from the Maryville Treatment Plant, including individuals, businesses, industries, public agencies, governmental units and institutions. This also includes customers of Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Nodaway County.

The City of Maryville sincerely appreciates the water conservation measures implemented by users within the past 24 hours and encourages residents to monitor the City’s social media outlets for anyupdates over the weekend.