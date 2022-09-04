Skidmore, once again, has a food pantry thanks to the assistance of Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

The Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program will be in Newton Hall in Skidmore the Monday and Tuesday after the fourth Friday of each month. Vehicles need to line up on the street. Participants who are in the Nodaway-Holt School District will need to sign up. There is no charge and no income guidelines. Only one sign-up is needed.

The volunteer staff was trained on the sign-up, August 29. Cards will be issued to the participants to use the next time.

On August 26, volunteers pre-sacked 30 bags of food containing canned salmon, spaghetti, tomato sauce, canned green beans and peaches, dried nonfat milk and dry northern beans. There will be more available on the day of pick-up including frozen corn and polish sausage, swiss and mild cheese, more canned salmon and dried milk.

“Please participate,” Meagan Morrow, Skidmore city clerk, said. “There is plenty for everybody.”

The more people who sign up, the more food will be available. All of the food will need to be picked up as Newton Hall doesn’t have the room to store.