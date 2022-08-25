Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/18/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to MTE for service time and firewall/wireless controller.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: 81101-81115.

Requisitions: Collector to Rush Printing Company for office supplies.

Reviewed: The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: email from Brett Hurst Law re: opioid settlement, sales / use / road & bridge special sales tax reports.

Reviewed and signed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) PA-4 form for Nodaway County Disaster #4451.

At the request of Michael Kelly with Capital Growth Buchalter, the commissioners reviewed and signed a letter stating that Nodaway County does not have any zoning requirements for a new build.

At 9:30 am, Burns motioned the commission to go into closed session per RSMo 610.021 (17.) All were in favor. A motion was made by Burns at 11:08 am to move out of closed session. All were in favor.

The sheriff’s department called Walker on Friday regarding a water leak in their office.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission met with Gilbert Henry, Sleek Creek, to review his recommended changes to the ventilation system at the Courthouse. Henry was given permission to proceed with the adjustments. Aaron Morris, IHP Industrial, Inc. also met with the commission. Morris informed the commission that the parts that were ordered are not expected to be in until early 2023 now, however, the boiler system will still be operational.

A draft copy of the McBride, Lock & Associates, LLC 2021 financial audit was supplied to the commission for review.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/25/2022.