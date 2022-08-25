At the August 16 Clearmont City Council, the tax rate levy was set at $1 of assessed valuation. A public hearing was held before the meeting, with no citizens attending.

There has been another request for a few more stop signs being put around town. Council will look at it further.

Corey Kerwin and Jonathan Eckstein from People Service, Maryville, were in attendance to discuss some of the work done on the city’s water and wastewater. Routine bacteria samples for MODNR were collected, and all samples came back coliform absent. Monthly maintenance on the lagoon lift station was performed. Bi-monthly visits are being done at the lagoon for operational monitoring. All monthly discharge status reports were submitted to the MODNR as well. The lift station was failing to run due to a controller issue. Alliance Pump and Mechanical Service, Independence, were contacted and they determined the failure was caused by power surge burning up the phase monitor. The phase monitor was bypassed until a new one can be ordered.

The city received a statement of qualifications proposal from Snyder and Associates, Maryville, for engineering services regarding the city’s water and wastewater improvements. Council will look at the proposal further if the city is approved for the ARPA grant.