Francis E. Logan, 86, Parkville, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 9, 1936, in Maryville, to Frank and Mary Lena Logan. He graduated from Maur Hill High School, a Catholic boarding school in Atchison, KS in 1954 and from Northwest Missouri State College, Maryville, in 1965. He earned a master’s degree in education in 1973.

On June 15, 1963, he married Agnes Burnfin.

Mass of Christian burial was held Tuesday, August 23 at St. Therese Catholic Church. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery east of Harrisonville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Harvesters Community Food Network.