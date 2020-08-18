Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens, Chris Burns, associate commissioners; Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/11/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Accounts payable, checks #76880-76903.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Wilmes Tire for department vehicle tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: press releases from county health, Ken Berra Attorney at Law, requesting information on county ordinance for road maintenance and signage, NACO, Online Leadership Development Program Enel landowner record of discussion.

The process of reviewing CARES Act Funds applications continued with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, Lily White, Chamber director and Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer available to answer specific questions.

A resident reported a White Cloud Township road that was in poor condition and Ron Scroggie of Enel reported a portion of Hawk Road impassible. Enel will try and make repairs and the commission will make an inspection.

Tony Haist contacted the commission with questions on county planning and zoning and sales tax.

Charles Smith, City of Pickering, requested assistance to clean out tubes plugged with debris. The commission will inspect before a decision is made.

Stiens made a motion to adjourn for lunch.

Kim Mildward, Regional Council of Governments, presented an invoice for the advertisement of Historical Preservation Grant request for qualification (RFQ).

A Grant Township resident reported on the condition of a road. The commission will make an inspection.

Stacey Katen, Family Heritage Insurance, presented a packet offering supplemental health insurance for employees. She was invited to attend the open enrollment process in November, 2020.

Amber Wendle introduced Caleb Phillips the newly appointed prosecuting attorney. He looks to start September 8, 2020.

Gene Lager came in to speak to the commission again about moving to a county form of government.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/18/2020.