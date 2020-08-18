The Mozingo Lake BBQ competition, a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event is still a go for Labor Day weekend, September 4 – 6, on The Point at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The event is a partnership between the Nodaway County Fair and Mozingo Lake.

The BBQ event coordinators have been working with KCBS, the City of Maryville and area health officials to ensure the event follows all local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are strongly encouraged when socially distancing isn’t possible.

The event is still registering teams for both the Master Series and Backyard BBQ Series competitions, with nearly 30 teams between the two contests set to attend so far. All teams are eligible for the People’s Choice wing competition where patrons can pay $1 per wing Saturday evening starting at 6 pm. Every $5 provides a People’s Choice voting ticket that will be used to declare the People’s Choice winner.

Entry into Mozingo Lake BBQ is $5 per person for a day bracelet or $10 for a weekend bracelet. Registration into Saturday’s Cornhole Tournament, due by 9 pm, September 4, includes a pair of day passes that are included in the $20 per team entry fee. A registration form can be found at nodcofair.org/bbq. A beer garden put on by River Bluff Brewing / St. Joe Beer, LLC will be on site all weekend long.

Live music will be played throughout the weekend, including Alexadra Kay on Friday, Phil Vandel on Saturday and Forney and Friends both Saturday and Sunday. Also, KNIM Country Showdown is set for 1 pm, Sunday. Marcos the Magician will perform on stage for children’s enjoyment.

Vendors of all kinds will be at the BBQ event, selling food and other items. Sponsors are also able to advertise at the event. For $100 companies and organizations can post a three foot by five foot sign or smaller at the event. Vendors or sponsors can email mozingolakebbq@gmail.com for more information.

For all information regarding the BBQ event, including the complete schedule, registration forms for vendors or the Cornhole Tournament or anything else, visit nodcofair.org/bbq.