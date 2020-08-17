Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 10 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 242 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all 242 cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. There are currently 61 active cases, and 181 individuals have been released from isolation. Eleven individuals have been hospitalized, and seven have since been

released.

The affected individuals include one female and one male between 10-19 years of age, one female and one male between 20-29 years of age, one female between 60-69 years of age, one female between 70-79 years of age, two females between 80-89

years of age, and two females between 90-99 years of age. Five individuals are isolated in a long-term care facility; the other individuals are isolated in separate private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.