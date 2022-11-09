International ownership of farm land has always been a concern of rural Americans and within recent years, Nodaway County has been deemed the county in the state of Missouri with the largest foreign holding of agriculture acres.

Atchison County is the second largest in the state. That is a big clue.

Enel Green Power Corporation, with a headquarters in Milan, Italy, will receive a 2022 tax bill from Nodaway County for $1,654,919 for wind towers as an Improvement on Lease Land. The windmill companies do not own actual land however the windmills are considered an agriculture real estate taxed entity at 12 percent per $100 assessed valuation. The firm has operations in Asia, Oceania, Africa, South America, Central America and Europe. The company is also looking to install solar farms in Nodaway County soon.

Tenaska Energy, who also has a number of wind towers in Nodaway County will receive a sizable tax statement. That firm is headquartered in Omaha, NE, but also has offices in Calgary, Alberta, Canada; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada as well as Dallas, TX; Denver, CO and Houston, TX.