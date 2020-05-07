Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Stiens, Burns, Bill Walker and Patton.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/28/2020. The motion passed.

The following were approved: requisitions, road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to Taylor Barrett for concrete pumping.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: emails regarding COVID-19 from FEMA, Nodaway County Health and emergency manager, financial statement for Washington Township.

Ed Walker discussed the progress of various county projects.

The commission returned a call to Sandy Wray, Southview Apartments manager, regarding an eviction of a tenant during the COVID-19 period. Sheriff Randy Strong was contacted and will speak with Wray on the matter.

Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer/collector, spoke with the commission about the Coronavirus Relief Funds as created through the CARES Act which was sent out Tuesday afternoon. The commission agreed to have Jenkins in charge of pulling together the information for the application process and presenting it to the commission. The commission reviewed and signed the Federal Fund Recovery contract and Nodaway County is set to see $2,591,832.

Tom Patterson, administrator and Tabitha Frank, nursing supervisor, both of Nodaway County Health, presented updates for the United States, State of Missouri and Nodaway County. Frank reported that weekly cases reported have gone down, but the number of deaths has gone up. Patterson and Frank discussed the testing site that had been held on Tuesday in Nodaway County and Wednesday in Gentry County. Nodaway County saw 98 people tested. Results could be back as early as April 30 or May 1, but may be longer as many labs are starting to see a back-log with increased testing sites such as this. Patterson also reported that Mosaic providers will have the ability to test for anti-bodies starting April 30.

The commissioners, along with Wallace, Jenkins and Patton discussed the timing of opening the Administration Center back up. Tentatively planning to open on Wednesday, May 6 if no changes from the state level or increased numbers of positive cases.

Tessa Mayne, who has been featured on KMBC-9 news, interviewed the commission on their job and how the county will begin to open businesses back up.

A member of an after-prom committee called and spoke with the commission about dates for their party.

Dale Byler, Ervin Shrock and Jonathan Yoder, representatives from Mount Moriah Menonite Church, discussed plans for starting services back up in their church.

Cassie Hasekamp called regarding the Household Hazardous Waste Grant collection date set for Saturday, May 2. It was decided to cancel this date and move it to the first weekend in August. This will mean dates for the drop site to be open will be the first Saturday of June, August, September, October and November of 2020.

The commission spoke with Tyler Brooks, Enel – White Cloud Wind project, regarding an issue with trees.

The commission drafted and signed a letter of support to be sent to Governor Parson in regard to Robert Rice for the open position of associated circuit court judge.

Burns made a motion that the commission adjourn for lunch and meet at the front of the building at 1 to travel to meet with Tim Walton with Mortenson to inspect roads. The motion passed.

The Commission met with Tim Walton, Mortenson, to inspect Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project roads and discuss roads that are ready to be turned back over to the county. Roads toured were #369, #368-373c #374, #294, #375 all in Polk Township and #291, #285 and #276 in Union Township.

The commission discussed the courthouse yard clean-up, made a call to MEI Elevator Solutions regarding the Administration Center elevator, reviewed the Continental Fire Sprinkler inspection and made a call to Jon Nickerson of Geist Heating regarding the air conditioning unit in the Extension Council’s office.

The commission returned to the building from the Clear Creek Wind project road inspections at 3 pm and Stiens made a motion that the commission adjourn until 5/5/2020.