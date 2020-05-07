Christopher J. Cummins, 70, Maryville, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

He was born July 19, 1949, in Kansas City, to JB and Doris Logan Cummins. He was a 1967 graduate of Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

On November 24, 1973, he married Marianne Donegan in Kansas City.

Mr. Cummins’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Monday, May 11 at the St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. A register book will be available for friends to sign from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday, May 10 at the funeral home.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.

Memorials can be made in care of The Ministry Center of Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.