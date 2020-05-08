Due to the scattering of commencement dates for the county high schools, the Nodaway News Leader’s annual souvenir edition of all graduating seniors will be published June 11.

This section will have individual photos, parents’ information and future plans for all of the over 200 Nodaway County graduates. Plus there are many salutes to the 2020 seniors from their parents and area businesses.

“This has been an exclusive edition for the Nodaway News Leader every year of the newspaper’s existence,” said Kay Wilson, publisher-owner. “We take pride in offering this section as a tribute to the seniors and their parents for the efforts they have put in with education.

“The gathering of photographs and information is no small feat, especially this spring, but we think you’ll agree when you see it; it was worth it.”