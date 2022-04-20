Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, deputy county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/12/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Cintas for road & bridge.

Public comment: None.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: collector’s investment report; sales, use and road & bridge sales tax report, Washington Township financial statement.

A message was left for Angie Gaebler, Strata Architecture and Preservation.

Walk reported that the emergency lighting in the Administration Center was not working. Coenen Electric was contacted for a quote; also a breaker keeps tripping on the third floor. Geist Heating and Cooling will inspect and make necessary repairs.

The commission and Brian Engle made inspections of the following: road #1059 and bridge #411 in Jackson Township, bridges #287 and #298 and road #286 in Union Township and a culvert on road #386 in Polk Township.

Kathy Law, Rita Wallinga, and Rose Buholt were appointed to a 3-year term expiring April 2025 and Jill Blackford was appointed for a 1-year term expiring April 2023 to the Senate Bill 40 board.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Bob Stiens was contacted for information on road #1059 in Jackson Township.

A message was left with David Earls for assigned CART road numbers in Jackson Township. Andy Macias of Snyder & Associates supplied contact names.

The Elks Lodge #760 request for funds was approved in the amount of $50,000. Joseph Frueh was contacted to get payment procedures from Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. The Nodaway County Ambulance District request for funds was approved in the amount of $74,818.30. Jenkins will contact them with payment procedures.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/19/2022.