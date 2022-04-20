As the academic year comes to an end and students are moving away for the summer, Northwest Missouri State University and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County are partnering to encourage students to “think green” before trashing belongings during the annual Big Green Move Out.

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Nodaway County annually sponsors the initiative, in collaboration with Northwest and Bearcats Going Green, a student organization for students interested in recycling and sustainability initiatives.

The Big Green Move Out invites students to donate clothing, non-perishable foods and household items. Beginning April 18, BBBS will have a trailer located in Parking Lot 20 behind Valk Center. Collection bins will be available in the Residence Halls as well as at the following Maryville locations: Dollar General, Sutherlands, Hy-Vee, Walmart and the BBBS office at 2112 South Main.

Acceptable items include clothes, shoes, clothing accessories, bedding, books, purses, wallets, games, movies, CDs and household items such as lamps, decorations, dishes, mini-fridges, microwaves and utensils. An extended list of acceptable items is provided below.

Cardboard, paper, plastic, aluminum cans, steel (tin) cans and glass materials may be discarded in the recycling bins at Northwest’s Recycling Center, located west of the Northwest campus on Country Club Road. Hours are 7 am to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, 8 am to noon, Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

Non-perishable food donations may be made at collections bins in the Residence Halls or at the BBBS trailer located in Lot 20. Please separate all food donations from other items and use the appropriate bins provided. Donations may also be made directly to the Bearcat Food Pantry or local food banks such as the Ministry Center at 971 South Main in Maryville.

Acceptable clothing, food items and household items: men’s, women’s and children’s clothing; shoes, coats, hats, gloves; jewelry, purses, wallets, fanny packs, bags; bath towels, sheets, blankets, pillows; curtains; CDs, DVDs, records; stereos, CD/DVD players, speakers; toys, games, puzzles, stuffed animals; crafts, candles, baskets, pictures, frames, ornaments; pots, pans, kitchen utensils, dishes; lamps; humidifiers; sports and exercise equipment, bicycles; appliances – mini-fridges, microwaves, other small appliances; canned foods; dry packaged foods.